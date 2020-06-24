4 roommates arrested after woman dies in Adelanto home; homicide investigation underway

Two women and two men were arrested on suspicion of murder after their roommate died in their Adelanto home earlier this week, officials announced Wednesday.

Deputies from the Victor Valley station responded to a medical call in a home along the 18200 block of Larkspur Road about 8:50 p.m. Monday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

They found a woman who had stopped breathing and CPR was in process.

The Fire Department also responded and attempted lifesaving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as 39-year-old Sarah Saranzak.

The woman had “suspicious visible injuries,” that were in different stages of healing, and homicide detectives were requested at the scene, authorities said.

The woman’s four roommates were arrested in connection with the death after they were interviewed.

They were identified as Austin Johns, 29, Anthony Poore, 28, Ciera Pettway, 28, and Trina Lohwasser, 63. All four were booked on suspicion of murder and are being held without bail, jail records show.

It is unclear how the woman died, but an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information about the case can call Detective Eric Dyberg at 909-387-3589.