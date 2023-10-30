4 shot, 1 stabbed after violence breaks out at Halloween party

A Halloween party in Azusa turned violent on Sunday night, authorities said.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, calls of a stabbing first came in just before 10:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Banewell Avenue.
As the caller was reporting the stabbing to the 911 dispatcher, they started to report a shooting, police said.
When deputies got to the scene, they found four individuals with gunshot wounds and one with a stab wound.
The suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived. No descriptions have been released.
The victims’ conditions remain unknown, and a motive for the shooting and stabbing has not been established.