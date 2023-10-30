4 shot, 1 stabbed after violence breaks out at Halloween party

A Halloween party in Azusa turned violent on Sunday night, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, calls of a stabbing first came in just before 10:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Banewell Avenue.

As the caller was reporting the stabbing to the 911 dispatcher, they started to report a shooting, police said.

Authorities investigating a stabbing and shooting at a Halloween party in Azusa, CA on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (RMGNews)

When deputies got to the scene, they found four individuals with gunshot wounds and one with a stab wound.

The suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived. No descriptions have been released.

The victims’ conditions remain unknown, and a motive for the shooting and stabbing has not been established.