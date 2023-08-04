Four people were shot, including one critically wounded victim, during a city-sponsored event to reduce gang violence Thursday night in the Vermont-Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Officers were monitoring the Summer Night Lights event at the Algin Sutton Recreation Center in the 8800 block of South Hoover Street when shots were fired around 11 p.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

Police investigate a shooting in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Aug. 3, 2023. (KTLA)

Three victims, described as a woman and two men, suffering from gunshot wounds were quickly located by officers.

The female victim, 51, and one male victim, 65, were hospitalized in stable condition.

A 23-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition, police confirmed.

A fourth victim was later discovered after self-transporting to a local hospital. That victim was also in stable condition, according to police.

The suspects fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction. No description of the suspects or the vehicle was provided.

Investigators said the shooting was gang-related.

The Summer Night Lights event operates in more than 40 Los Angeles area parks and recreation centers to promote anti-gang violence and turn them into safe havens for families.

A deadly shooting occurred at another Summer Night Lights event just weeks ago.

On July 27, 46-year-old Jose Refugio Quezada was fatally shot leaving an event at the Wilmington Recreation Center.

Quezada, who grew up in Wilmington, was well-known in the community and committed to keeping kids away from drugs and gangs. At the event, he had volunteered to run the barbecue.