Four men are being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a person in Chatsworth early Friday.

The incident was reported around 4:40 a.m. in the 20600 block of Bahama Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Four men allegedly fired several rounds at a guard or employee, who was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The assailants got away in a vehicle.

It is unclear what led up to the deadly shooting, but aerial video from Sky5 showed evidence markers at the scene and a canopy set up over a car in the area.

No further details about the victim or suspects have been released.