Four taco stands were robbed at gunpoint in multiple neighborhoods in South Los Angeles Sunday night.

The robberies occurred between 9:45 and 11 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two of the stands are in Historic South-Central at the intersections of 43rd Street and Central Avenue and at Vernon and McKinley avenues.

One stand was in South Park at Avalon Boulevard and 51st Street.

The fourth was in Central-Alameda at Ascot Avenue and 51st Street.

In all four robberies, cash was taken and no one was injured.

The robbers are believed to be three men, two of them Black and one Hispanic, according to Officer Cervantes.

They had fled by the time police arrived on scene, and they remain at large.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.