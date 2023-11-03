Southern California has four new millionaires.

Raul Reyes Arreola recently won the $20 million top prize on a Set for Life Scratcher he purchased at Big A Liquor in Anaheim, the California Lottery announced on Thursday.

Also in Anaheim, Daniel Peramaki, the self-proclaimed “King of the Scratchers,” hit the $5 million jackpot on a Neon Cash Party ticket he purchased from Star Liquor on South State College Boulevard.

Peramaki has been playing $20 scratcher tickets for many years and told lottery officials that he generally has good luck, but never this good.

Daniel Peramaki’s winning Neon Cash Party scratcher ticket. (California Lottery)

“I’m very superstitious. If I scratch them right away, it’s a loser. I usually buy them, put them in my pocket, and wait,” he said. “I didn’t scratch this one until midnight.”

Peramaki initially thought he had come up short of the $5 million prize again – until he scratched the 25th and final square. Like many jackpot winners, he says it didn’t immediately sink in.

“I thought, ‘No way!’ I honestly thought I scratched it wrong. I was in shock for probably the whole day. I didn’t sleep that night,” Peramaki said.

Instead of taking installments, Peramaki opted for the lump sum payment of $2.9 million.

Elsewhere in Southern California, Cheryl Nolan won $5 million on a Premier 7’s scratcher ticket she bought at the Ralph’s on McBean Parkway in Valencia, officials said. James Holder won $2 million on an Instant Prize Crossword ticket in Rancho Santa Margarita.

In the Central Valley, San Saelee won the top prize on a $1,000,000 California Road Trip Riches scratcher purchased in Tulare.

Proceeds from California lottery ticket sales, including Powerball and Mega Millions multi-state games, benefit public education and totaled more than $2.07 billion for fiscal year 2021-22, lottery officials said.