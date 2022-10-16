Multiple people were shot in Lancaster on Oct. 16, 2022. (DonLuisMeza)

Four people were shot in Lancaster Sunday evening.

The shooting in the 44000 block of 20th Street East was reported at about 5:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said three of the victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The condition of the fourth victim is unclear.

The Sheriff’s Department is working to determine what occurred, and no suspect information is available.

Video footage from the scene shows what appears to be multiple evidence markers in the parking lot of an apartment complex, as well as a male being taken into custody by the LASD.