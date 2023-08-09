One person was killed and two others were injured after a vehicle crashed into the enclosed service area of a car dealership in Mission Hills Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crash occurred around 9:10 a.m. at 11041 N. Sepulveda Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver struck two workers and a patron and her vehicle eventually stopped in the customer reception area of the building.

Firefighters and LAPD officers respond to the scene of a crash at a car dealership in Mission Hills on Aug. 9, 2023. (KTLA)

Witnesses described a patron being stuck under the vehicle before being freed by bystanders, including an off-duty nurse who started CPR on the woman.

That victim was taken to a trauma center in grave condition, fire officials said.

Two workers sustained injuries that were described as not life-threatening, though one suffered a head wound.

A Los Angeles Police Department official later said one person had died, though no further details were given about that victim.

Fire officials initially said four people had been injured, but the LAPD later said only three suffered injuries.

The driver of the vehicle did not appear to be injured and declined to be taken to a hospital.

She stayed at the scene and was speaking with Los Angeles police officers.

No further details about the crash have been released.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several firefighters and LAPD officers at the scene.