4 students arrested after firearm found at Hart High School in Santa Clarita

Hart High School in Santa Clarita is seen in a June 5, 2014, file photo. (KTLA)

Four students were arrested after an anonymous tip led authorities to find a firearm at Hart High School in Santa Clarita on Wednesday.

The school received an anonymous tip Wednesday via a “Text-A-Tip” student care line, saying that a student possibly possessed a firearm on campus, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The tip came after a student was seen in a photo on social media in possession of a firearm, The Signal reported.

The information was then relayed to the school’s resource officer, Deputy Javier Guzman, who conducted an investigation.

As a result, a firearm was found on campus and four juveniles, including two girls and two boys, were arrested, the department said.

“We are so grateful to the individual who saw something and used the Student Care Line to say something,” Hart Union School District said in a statement. “It is proactive, pre-emptive and proof that early intervention works. We are stronger as a community when we work together.”

The incident remains under investigation and there is no additional information.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Detective Finn at 661-255-1121 ext. 5153. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org, or by calling 1-800-222-8477.