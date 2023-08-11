Four suspects were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of a man that took place on July 11 in Long Beach.

According to a Long Beach police department news release, authorities arrested two adult men, 18-year-old Luis Jesus Hernandez-Perez of Long Beach and 18-year-old Dangelo Antolin Rodriguez of Lakewood, Washington and two juvenile men, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old of Long Beach.

On July 11 near Loma Vista Drive and Corvo Court, several men physically assaulted the victim, 26-year-old Canaan Oryema Okatch of Long Beach, and fired multiple gunshots toward him, resulting in the victim’s death. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Hernandez-Perez and Rodriguez were charged with murder and robbery and the juvenile men were charged with assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Both juveniles are being held without bail, while Hernandez-Perez is being held on $2,000,000 bail and Rodriguez is being held on $3,000,000 bail.

Authorities say that while the investigation remains ongoing, they believe the motive is gang and robbery related.