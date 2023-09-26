Police in Glendale arrested four suspects involved in a series of commercial burglaries early Tuesday morning, authorities announced.

Officers were alerted to the first incident by a burglary alarm in the 400 block of South Glendale Avenue at around 3 a.m. Just 10 minutes later, while police were investigating the first incident, a second burglar alarm came out in the 1100 block of South Glendale Avenue.

“Recognizing this as a burglary series, officers were on-alert as they checked local business districts,” a Glendale Police Department news release stated.

As patrol units were searching for the suspects in the 1200 block of Glenoaks Boulevard, officers heard glass breaking at a nearby business and spotted a black vehicle attempting to flee the scene.

Two businesses sustained damage during a commercial burglary series in Glendale on Sept. 26, 2023. (Glendale PD)

“Quickly calling for backup, Glendale Police Officers coordinated their efforts, effectively boxing in the suspect vehicle without any injuries to the suspects or officers,” the release noted.

A search of the vehicle revealed several thousand dollars in cash, a reciprocating saw and other burglary tools along with gloves and ski masks, all of which investigators believe are connected to multiple commercial burglaries in the area.

The suspects, identified as 24-year-old Steven Cuevas of Los Angeles, 21-year-old Carlos Madrid of Long Beach and two juveniles were arrested on charges of felony burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and conspiracy.

Long Beach resident Carlos Madrid, 21, (left) and L.A. resident Steven Cuevas (right) were arrested, along with two juveniles, for a commercial burglary series in Glendale on Sept. 26, 2023. (Glendale PD)

Family of the two minors was contacted and they were both booked into juvenile hall. Madrid was placed on a parole hold, making him ineligible for bail. Cuevas is being held on $260,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Glendale PD at 818-548-4911. Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.