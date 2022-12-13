Police are searching for four suspects involved in carjacking in the Culver City area early Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Washington Boulevard in the West Adams neighborhood of South Los Angeles, a Culver City Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Four suspects apparently carjacked the owner of a Mercedes-Benz SUV then fled the location.

The carjacking victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. The nature of the victim’s injuries were not disclosed.

One of the suspects was spotted jumping out of the SUV at Jacob Street and Caroline Avenue in Culver City about a mile away from the carjacking location, the spokesperson said.

A perimeter was set up after the suspect was seen jumping over a fence and running between area homes.

The stolen vehicle was located and towed from the area.

Police later broke down the perimeter although all four suspects remained on the loose.