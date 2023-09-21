A group of four juveniles have been arrested after a street fight led to a man being stabbed in Ventura County.

Thousand Oaks Patrol Deputies were called to the intersection of Avenida de las Plantas and Calle Tulipan on reports of a man being stabbed at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

When they arrived, they discovered the 29-year-old victim had sustained “non-life-threatening” wounds. He was treated at a nearby hospital.

Although the victim was unable to provide a description of any of the suspects, detectives with the Thousand Oaks Special Enforcement Unit and Directed Enforcement Unit launched an investigation and were able to identify all four allegedly involved.

The following day, detectives located and arrested the four juveniles after search warrants were served at each of their residences. The search warrants revealed additional evidence connecting the teens to the crime, VCSO said.

All four juveniles were booked into the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center. No court dates have been set for any of the suspects.

The Thousand Oaks Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding criminal or gang activity to notify the Sheriff’s Dispatch by calling 911 or by calling 805-654-9511 in non-emergencies.