Four teens have been arrested in connection with a series of robberies in Long Beach, police said Tuesday.

The incidents date back to July and followed a similar MO, where a group of suspects would approach a victim, who was sometimes getting out of a vehicle or was on foot.

In some of the incidents, the suspect or suspects were armed and would rob the victim of their belongings, usually jewelry, before getting away.

An investigation also revealed that the group would allegedly steal a vehicle and use it during the robberies.

Detectives served multiple vehicle and residential search warrants during the investigation and recovered multiple firearms and stolen vehicles, police said.

Police provided the following information about the robberies:

July 17 around 2:50 p.m. near Orange Avenue and 72nd Street

Aug. 20 around 2 p.m. near Atlantic Avenue and Harding Street

Aug. 20 around 2:55 p.m. near the 600 block of East Artesia Boulevard

Aug. 31 around 4 p.m. near Mrytle Avenue and 65th Street

Sept. 1 around 2 p.m. near Harding Street and California Avenue

Sept. 1 around 2:50 p.m. near Atlantic Avenue and Harding Street

Sept. 1 around 3 p.m. near Houghton Park

Sept. 7 around 1:10 a.m. near the 600 block of East Artesia Boulevard

The teens have not been identified because of their age, but police broke down what they were arrested for:

A 16-year-old Long Beach boy was arrested on Sept. 9 and booked on suspicion of carjacking, robbery and having a stolen vehicle.

A 15-year-old Long Beach boy was arrested on Sept. 11 and booked on suspicion of five counts of robbery and one count of being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Another 15-year-old Long Beach boy was arrested on Sept. 11 and booked on suspicion of six counts of robbery and three counts of being a minor in possession of a firearm.

A 16-year-old Huntington Park boy was arrested on Sept. 11 and booked on suspicion of two counts of robbery.

“It’s disheartening that juveniles are perpetuating crime in our community and victimizing others,” Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish said. “Our department has and will, continue working with all of our partners to disrupt this cycle of violence.”