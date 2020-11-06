4 teens sought in Chinatown attempted robbery

Four teens are being sought in a robbery that occurred in Chinatown on Halloween night, officials said Thursday.

The crime unfolded about 9 p.m. in a plaza at 818 N. Broadway.

The teens, all believed to be 16, approached the victim and demanded money from him, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a crime alert.

When the victim refused to give the would-be robbers his money, they pulled out a knife, a baseball bat and a skateboard, and allegedly chased the victim through the plaza.

The victim, “in fear for his safety ran until he was able to notify police,” the alert reads.

Video released by police Thursday shows the teens hitting what appears to be an ATM in the plaza.

One teen was described as being Black, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He was wearing a multicolored shirt.

A second teen was described as being Black, with black hair and black eyes, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

A third assailant was described as being white, with blond hair, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He was wearing a white jacket with black pants.

The fourth teen was described as being Black, with brown hair and brown eyes, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds, wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery can call Detective Gonzalez at 213-996-1875.

Central Area Detectives are seeking the Public's assistance in identifying the below individuals. If you have any information, please contact Detective Gonzalez. If you see these individuals, call 911. @LAChinatown @metrolosangeles @cmgilcedillo @CityAttorneyLA #LAPD #DTLA pic.twitter.com/1YlXdXnzPJ — Sgt Mike Flanagan (@SgtFlanaganLAPD) November 5, 2020