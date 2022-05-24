The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find four teens wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing in early April.

Police say 33-year-old Dominic Lord of Los Angeles was stabbed to death on the evening of April 1 near the intersection of Western Avenue and 89th Street in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of south L.A.

Lord was transported to the hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital, LAPD said.

Surveillance video obtained by LAPD homicide detectives appeared to show Lord exiting a bus at the intersection of the two streets when he was approached by four people. The group chased him down and he fell to the ground, where he was punched, kicked and fatally stabbed.

His attackers fled the area on foot and were last seen running eastbound on Manchester Avenue.

Police say the suspects wanted in connection to Lord’s death are two teen girls and two teen boys. All four of the suspects are believed to be between the ages of 14 and 16 years old.

Video of the deadly attack shot by an apparent witness was shared by the Los Angeles Police Department on YouTube.

Anyone with information related to Lord’s death is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s tipline at 1-877-527-3247. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.