First responders on the scene of the June 24, 2023, single-vehicle crash that killed four U.S. Marines. (Key News TV)

Military officials confirmed Wednesday that the fourth, previously unidentified victim killed in a fiery high-speed crash on the 5 Freeway in Downey Saturday was also a United States Marine.

According to a release from the California Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash involving a 2018 Dodge Charger happened around 2:30 a.m. on the southbound span of the 5 Freeway south of Lakewood Boulevard.

CHP confirmed that the vehicle was on fire when they arrived and that all four occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary information indicates that the driver lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed causing the vehicle to collide with a guardrail and the bridge abutment of the Lemoran Avenue pedestrian overcrossing,” CHP said in a statement. “The force of the impact caused the vehicle to split in two, subsequently ejecting the two rear passengers onto the right shoulder.”

Video shows the wreckage of a single-car crash on June 24, 2023, that claimed the life of four U.S. Marines. (Key News TV)

Video shows the flaming wreckage of a single-car crash on June 24, 2023, that killed four U.S. Marines. (Key News TV)

The rear end of the car was found approximately 100 feet south of the front end, authorities said.

“The driver and front passenger remained inside the front portion of the vehicle which became fully engulfed in flames against the sound barrier wall,” CHP said.

On Monday, military officials confirmed that three of the victims were active-duty Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton. Records from the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the victims as 26-year-old Daniel Nichols, 27-year-old Joshua Leandra Moore, Jr. and 21-year-old Rodrigo Zermeno Gomez.

“Sadly, we can now confirm that four U.S. Marines died in an off-duty single-vehicle accident on June 24, in Downey, California. The previously unidentified occupant was identified by the Los Angeles examiner-coroner’s office as a U.S. Marine on June 27,” 1st Lt. Sean Waterman told KTLA in an email.

That victim was identified as 24-year-old Jose Martinez.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Santa Fe Springs CHP Area Office at 562-868-0503.