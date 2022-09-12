There is always a little bit of history made at awards shows, but Monday’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards stands out in a few ways.

Zendaya

In 2020, Zendaya made history for being the youngest person to win the outstanding lead actress award for her performance in “Euphoria.” This year, she became the “youngest two-time lead acting nominee ever” after she was nominated again for her performance in the show, according to People.

She is also the youngest woman nominated for producing since she is one of the executive producers of “Euphoria.”

Zendaya is also the first Black woman nominated for her acting and songwriting work on a show in the same year. She co-wrote “Elliot’s Song” and “I’m Tired,” both of which are nominated for outstanding original music and lyrics.

2. Selena Gomez

This year, the former Disney Channel star became the first Latina to be nominated for producing and starring in a comedy series. Gomez co-produces and appears In Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

Gomez would be the first Latina to take home the award if she wins, according to Variety.

3. Nathan Lane

Nathan Lane, who also stars in “Only Murders in the Building,” is the “most-nominated actor in the history of the comedic guest actor category,” according to the show’s Twitter account. He has been nominated in the category seven times and recently won the award for his role as Teddy Dimas in “Only Murders in the Building.”

4. Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson made history after becoming the only Black woman nominated for outstanding comedy, lead actress in a comedy, and writing for a comedy series in the same year.

The nominations stem from her work on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” according to Variety.

Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Quinta Brunson and Nathan Lane (AP)