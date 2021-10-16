4-year-old child hit by car, killed in Victorville parking lot

A 4-year-old girl from Apple Valley is dead after a car backed over her in a Victorville parking lot Saturday afternoon, according to the Victorville Police Department.

The collision happened at 12199 Hesperia Road at 3:28 p.m., and police officers and the Victorville Fire Department found the girl “unresponsive with major injuries” when they arrived, according to a release from the Victorville Police Department.

“Despite life saving measures, the female juvenile was pronounced deceased at Desert Valley Hospital,” the release added.

An investigation into the girl’s death found that the vehicle backed over the child “for reasons still unknown.”

Police did not release any information about the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy T. Wetzel at 760-241-2911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or at wetip.com.