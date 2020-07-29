4-year-old dead, 7-year-old in critically injured in Pasadena apartment building fire

One child was dead and another was critically injured following a fire at an apartment building in Pasadena Wednesday, officials said.

The blaze sparked around 2 p.m. in the building at 169 E. Washington Blvd., the city said in a tweet.

The child who succumbed to their injuries was 4 years old, while the injured child, 7, was hospitalized for treatment, according to a spokesperson for the Pasadena Fire Department.

The fire’s cause has yet to be determined.

Authorities remained at the scene after the blaze was extinguished to investigate.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.