4-year-old girl ‘fighting for her life’ after being severely abused; Thousands Oaks dad arrested

Tekquan Alexander is seen in a booking photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The father of an abused 4-year-old girl who was found beaten and unconscious in the family’s Thousand Oaks home this week has been arrested, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies responded around 11:35 a.m. Monday to the 4100 block of Lemonberry Place, where county fire personnel were already performing CPR on the child and treating her for “severe injuries,” according to a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office news release.

She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and is “fighting for her life,” the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Authorities say the 4-year-old suffered the injuries as a result of being “battered by her father” and they determined she had been a victim of child abuse.

Investigators contacted the girl’s parent, identified as Tekquan Alexander, and subsequently arrested him on suspicion of mayhem and child abuse.

Detectives secured a warrant to search Alexander’s property, where they say they found an unsecured assault rifle and handgun in his bedroom.

“The investigation revealed Alexander is prohibited by state law to possess firearms and was subsequently charged with weapon violations,” the release read.

Alexander was booked into jail and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.



No additional details were released amid the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Hector Macias of the sheriff’s Major Crimes unit at 805-384-4730. Tips can also be left anonymously by dialing “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477.