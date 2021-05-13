4-year-old killed after training equipment falls on him

A young child who was going to turn 5 years old next month died after training equipment fell on top of him.

His mother, Xochitl Dalton said they were at her father’s house for Mother’s Day when she went to take a shower and her son Blake was in the next room.

She says she heard a noise and when she went to see, apparently the young boy had tried to climb the piece of heavy exercise equipment when it toppled over and fell on him.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me here.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 news on May 13, 2021.