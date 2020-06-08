40-acre vegetation fire blazes in Lake Elsinore

Firefighters were battling the Grand Fire in Lake Elsinore on June 8, 2020. (Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department)

Firefighters were battling a 40-acre vegetation fire in Lake Elsinore Monday.

The blaze, named Grand Fire, burned approximately 40 acres as of 3:45 p.m. near South Main Divide Road in an unincorporated area west of Lake Elsinore in Riverside County, fire officials said.

The flames were first reported just before 2 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

As of 2:40 p.m., when the fire was just at 5 acres, no structures were threatened, fire officials said.

At least 175 firefighters and one helicopter responded to the scene.

It was not yet clear was caused the fire, though the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning effective Sunday night through Monday, with 25 to 40 mph winds forecast to gust 40 to 60 mph amid dry and hot conditions.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Some on-scene video of an Air Tanker making a retardant drop on the #GrandFIRE. pic.twitter.com/HbDc2hvJjr — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 8, 2020

Pic of the #GrandFire in Lake Elsinore pic.twitter.com/lF8v0A30kT — 🌿Cascadia Fire Season 🌿 (@barkflight) June 8, 2020