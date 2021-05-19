40 RVs destroyed in fire at Canyon Lake storage site

Approximately 40 recreational vehicles were destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon at a storage site near Canyon Lake, a reservoir in Riverside County, officials said.

The blaze was reported at 22000 Loch Lomond Drive around 2:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Riverside County Fire Department.

At least 75 firefighters were at the scene battling the flames. One of the firefighters sustained non-life threatening injuries and was evaluated by paramedics.

Sky5 was above the scene as crews hosed down what remained of the flames around 4 p.m. The charred RVs were surrounded by what appeared to be other undamaged motor homes in the lot.

Power lines in the area were down, the Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

#StorageIC [UPDATE] 3:35 pm – Approx 40 recreational vehicles have been destroyed. 1 firefighter sustained non life threatening injuries and is being evaluated by paramedics. pic.twitter.com/pOSsrY926G — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 19, 2021