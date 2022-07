Firefighters are combatting a 40-to50-acre fire in Hesperia on Friday, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, called the Highway Fire, has destroyed three structures, and multiple remained threatened, Cal Fire said on Twitter.

“Shifting winds in the fire area. Additional resources on order,” Cal Fire added in an update.

The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District is also on scene with multiple units, including 13 engines, three helicopters and two hand crews, Cal Fire said.