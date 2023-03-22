A 40-year-old Santa Ana man has been arrested and is facing charges of attempted murder, authorities with the Anaheim Police Department announced Wednesday.

The incident occurred Mar. 19, at around 4:10 a.m., when officers responded to reports of a shooting outside of a nightclub in the 500 block of South Brookhurst Street in Anaheim.

At the scene, authorities located a victim suffering at least one gunshot wound, an Anaheim PD news release stated. The victim was taken to the hospital in grave condition.

Within several hours of the shooting, homicide detectives identified Jorge Centeno as the suspect.

Jorge Centeno, 40, of Santa Ana, was arrested Mar. 20, 2023 on suspicion of attempted murder in Anaheim (APD).

On Mar. 20, Anaheim PD SWAT served a search warrant at a Diamond Bar residence and took the 40-year-old into custody. He was booked at the Anaheim PD Detention Facility for attempted murder and is being held without bail, the release noted.

The shooting victim is expected to survive.

“Because the investigation is ongoing, detectives have declined to elaborate on evidence or to discuss a possible motive,” the release said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact APD homicide detectives at 714-765-1900. Anonymous tips can be made through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or online at Orange County Crime Stoppers.