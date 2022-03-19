The Los Angeles Fire Department is working on rescuing a 40-year-old man who is injured after he fell down a 200-foot cliff in Sunland on Saturday.

The man, whose identity was not released, was brought to the LAFD’s attention at 8:08 p.m., the department said in an alert.

He is conscious and alert, though he suffered a “significant leg injury” when he fell near 11401 N. Big Tujunga Canyon Road, the LAFD said.

He is currently in critical condition, according to the Fire Department.

While the “circumstances causing the fall are unknown at this time,” firefighters, are working to secure the man into a basket so he can be lifted to the surface and be taken to the hospital via helicopter, the LAFD said.