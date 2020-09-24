40-year-old woman found dead in Bloomington home, spurring homicide investigation

The 18000 block of Valley Boulevard is seen in a Google Maps image.

A woman was found dead at a home in Bloomington, and detectives are investigating her death as a homicide, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Deputies were called out to a report of an unresponsive woman in the 18000 block of Valley Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s news release.

They responded and located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

Authorities have identified her as 40-year-old Rebecca Moon. They have not revealed how she died, saying only that the case is being investigated as a homicide.

“The suspect(s) responsible for the death of Rebecca Moon have not been identified,” officials added.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Max Kunzman at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tips can also be left by dialing at 800-782-7463 or going to the website www.wetip.com.