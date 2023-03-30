All northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Hawthorne have been closed due to a possible shooting involving California Highway Patrol officers on Thursday night.

A SigAlert has been issued for lanes at Inglewood Avenue a little before 8 p.m., according to CHP.

Authorities responded to a possible homeless encampment around 7:14 p.m. where shots were possibly fired.

Sky5 images show traffic was heavily backed up as officers shut down highway lanes to investigate.

A reopening time has not bee announced.

Details remain limited and this developing story will be updated.