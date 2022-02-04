41 catalytic converters, $10,000 recovered by sheriff’s ‘Cat Crusaders’ in Antelope Valley; arrest made

A sheriff’s photo shows the items recovered during the Antelope Valley Cat Crusaders operation on Feb. 2, 2022. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Dozens of catalytic converters were seized in the Antelope Valley during an operation by a task force aiming to crack down on thefts of the automobile exhaust emission control device, authorities announced Friday.

In addition to 41 catalytic converters, the task force known as the “Antelope Valley Cat Crusaders” also recovered $10,000 in cash, nine firearms and a ghost gun manufacturing kit during Wednesday’s operation, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

They arrested one man on suspicion of grand theft, receiving stolen property and possessing the ghost gun kit, the release stated. Authorities did not give his name.

The Cat Crusaders are comprised of detectives from the sheriff’s Lancaster and Palmdale stations, and their sole focus is to combat the recent uptick in catalytic converter thefts, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The smog-control devices are a popular target because they contain precious metals that can be scrapped for profit, authorities said.

Antelope Valley residents with information regarding stolen catalytic converters are asked to contact Detective Gelardo by dialing 661-940-3871 or emailing magelard@lasd.org.



For areas elsewhere in L.A. County, or to leave a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit the website http://lacrimestoppers.org