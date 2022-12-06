The Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters building is seen in Los Angeles on Sept. 9, 2021. (Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press)

About 41 Los Angeles Unified School District headquarter employees recently tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.

The employees work on four floors of the building at 333 S. Beaudry Ave.

Workers and visitors on the affected floors are now required to wear masks at all times, and supervising administrators are supporting the weekly testing of employees, a district spokesperson detailed in an email to KTLA.

Additionally, 164 air cleaners are being used on the affected floors.

“We take the safety and health of our employees very seriously. We are working closely with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to ensure that we adhere to all safety guidelines,” the email read.

Officials will continue monitoring any additional positive cases and close contacts of those who test positive, the spokesperson detailed.

An inspection of the headquarters found that the building and those who work inside are fully compliant with all safety requirements.

Coronavirus cases are rising in L.A. County. Public health officials are once again recommending that residents mask up indoors, especially as the holiday season approaches.

A total of 3,125 new cases were reported in the region on Tuesday.