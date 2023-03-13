An LAPD cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Getty Images)

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in providing information that would lead to the arrest of the person or persons involved in the killing of a 44-year-old man in North Hollywood.

The incident occurred on Mar. 12, at around 1:20 a.m., when officers responded to the 7200 block of Bellaire Avenue on reports of a traffic collision.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim, identified as Artak Agababyan, in the driver’s seat of a newer model white Jeep Wrangler.

The 44-year-old was suffering from a sharp-force injury to his upper body, LAPD said in a news release.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and Agababyan was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities have no suspect information at this time.

Valley Bureau Homicide detectives are asking anyone who may have observed activity in the area of Raymer Street, between Coldwater Canyon and Bellaire Avenue, to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Operation Valley Bureau at 818-374-9550. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.