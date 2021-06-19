44-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Chino Hills shopping center

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday after colliding with a car near a Chino Hills shopping center, officials reported.

The crash was reported at 10:28 a.m. near Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue.

Responding deputies found good samaritans performing CPR on the motorcyclist and took over life saving efforts.

The victim, who was identified as a 44-year-old Chino Hills man, died at the scene.
 
 “Deputies determined the motorcycle was traveling north on Chino Hills Parkway from Pipeline Avenue when a vehicle exited a nearby shopping center and collided with the motorcycle,” the Chino Hills Police Department said in a news release.
 
 No other information was released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Deputies H. Reyes and V. Peterson at 909-477-2800. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News