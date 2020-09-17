45 people charged with poaching marine life from San Pedro tide pools

Doug Wall, game warden with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, confiscates bags of mussels collected without a license at White Point Beach in San Pedro in July.(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A six-month investigation into the poaching of marine life from fragile tidal pools at White Point Beach in San Pedro has culminated with charges against 45 people, the Los Angeles city attorney announced Thursday.

The extensive harvesting of edible marine life — including hundreds of pounds of mussels, turban snails and purple sea urchins — “has decimated the fragile ecosystem along the coast, and it is uncertain if it can recover,” L.A. City Atty. Mike Feuer said.

“We allege these defendants have jeopardized that future by threatening this sensitive ecosystem,” he added. “You can’t just take as many of these creatures as you want. That’s why we’re prosecuting.”

The cases were brought to city prosecutors by California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers.

