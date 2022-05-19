A $45,000 reward was announced in return for information on the killer of an 18-year-old volleyball player who was shot in Inglewood late last year.

The killing happened on Oct. 18, 2021.

The victim, Daina Monroe, was sitting in a parked car outsider her mother’s home in the 100 block of North Inglewood Avenue with her older sister and two friends when a vehicle pulled up next to them and fired numerous shots into the car, according to police.

The sister and friends then noticed that Monroe had been struck by gunfire and rushed her to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Inglewood Police chief Mark Fronterotta called it a “horrific” and “senseless” crime.

The chief said the department has limited information and asked the public to come forward with any details they may have on the killing.

On Wednesday, Monroe’s family pleaded with the public to help find their loved one’s killer.

“The murderers are still living among us,” family member Lisa Neal said at a news conference. “Any one of your family members, friends, co-workers, community members could be next. How can we feel safe?”

Monroe was described as a superstar athlete who planned to one day play for Team U.S.A., and was just starting her adult life. She was known as “Gucci” on the basketball court and was a standout athlete, Neal said.

“Daina did not deserve this,” Neal said.

The 18-year-old was known for her infectious smile, a kind, caring and giving spirit, and being a friend to all.

“We are all devastated beyond words, beyond understanding and beyond belief,” Neal said.

The family said they’re convinced someone saw or heard something and urged community members to call Inglewood police if they know anything.

“We pray that your heart is heavy with the burden of carrying information about this crime and that you will speak up, come forward and do the right thing,” Neal said.

The $45,000 reward for information includes $25,000 from the city of Inglewood and $20,000 from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.