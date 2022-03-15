454-acre fire in San Bernardino County prompts evacuations

A 454-acre fire in San Bernardino County is about 10% contained as of Monday evening, officials said.

The blaze near Victorville, called the Heritage Fire, has grown to more than 450 acres, according to the Orange County Fire Authority, though it began as a 3-acre blaze at about 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

“Evacuations remain in place south of Melrose Ave to Roy Rogers Dr between Bryman Rd and the Mojave river bottom,” the SBCFD said on Twitter.

About 20 structures are threatened by the blaze, the Los Angeles Times reported.