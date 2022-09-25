Cars took over Manhattan Beach Sunday for the 4th annual Downtown Manhattan Beach Car show.

Last year’s event saw more than 200 cars lining the streets on Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Manhattan Avenue, according to the event website.

The car show is presented in partnership between the Manhattan Beach Police Department K-9 Unit and the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business Association.

All proceeds from the event go directly to the Manhattan Beach Police Canine Foundation, a nonprofit started in 2018 “to support current, retired and future Manhattan Beach police dogs.”