The AmericaFest 4th of July tradition returns to the Rose Bowl Monday.

The annual celebration brings one of the nation’s largest and longest running shows honoring America’s birthday to Pasadena, according to the city’s website.

Parking lots are scheduled to open at 1 p.m. with the gates opening at 5 p.m.

The festivities, which include a 30-minute motocross show, musical performances and of course fireworks, are set to begin at 7 p.m., according to the website.

General admission parking costs were $45 presale but rose to $55 on event day.

Some of the many other July 4 events around Southern California will be held at Pomona Fairplex, Calabasas High School, Cerritos High School, Crescenta Valley High School, Marina del Rey and Valencia Town Center.

For those staying home this evening, you can catch the Big Bay Boom from San Diego airing on KTLA at 8:30 p.m.