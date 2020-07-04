4th of July flyover, blood drive held at Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda

The Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda is celebrating the Fourth of July with a flyover and blood drive Saturday.

“With many Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks shows canceled throughout Southern California, the Nixon Library and the American Red Cross are bringing red, white, and blue fanfare to Orange County,” a news release from the library stated.

Blood donations to help save lives and contribute to the country’s critical shortage can be given beginning at 8 a.m., the news release stated.

The blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional service to donors.

At 2 p.m., the Tiger Squadron out of Torrance will take to the skies for four passes over the library before heading south over Orange County.

The aerial show will conclude at the Battleship Iowa at the port of Los Angeles in San Pedro.

A private ceremony will also be held in the Nixon Library’s Pat Nixon Outdoor arena to honor active-duty U.S. military members.

Those arriving for the blood drive must register in advance at redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code NixonLibrary.

All donors must wear a face mask and have their temperature checked when first arriving.