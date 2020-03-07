5.6 magnitude quake shocks Baja California; shaking felt in San Diego

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake that hit northern Baja California on March 6, 2020, is seen in a map provided by the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted the U.S.-Mexico border region in the Mexican state of Baja California Friday.

The temblor hit at about 7:52 p.m. in the state’s northeast, about 30 miles south of Mexicali, and just north of the town Alberto Oviedo Mota, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency had earlier released a preliminary magnitude of 5.5.

People reported feeling the shaking as far as San Diego, Long Beach, Phoenix and Blythe.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.

Six earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.0 and 6.0 are recorded in the U.S. each year on average, according to data maintained by the Los Angeles Times.