A SigAlert has been issued for both directions of the 138 Freeway connectors from the 5 Freeway due to a 5-acre fire in Gorman, officials said.

The Hughes Fire was 1 acre as of just before 5 p.m., but it had grown to 5 acres by 5:05, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced.

It began as a vehicle fire but quickly spread to brush, the LASD added.

The SigAlert is expected to remain in place until about 6 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

As of about 5:30 p.m., forward progress had been stopped, but travel delays should be expected “as fire crews work on clean up,” the LASD said.