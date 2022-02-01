Railroad burglaries: 5 arrested after train cars broken into in Torrance

Police arrested five people suspected of breaking into a train car late Sunday night in Torrance.

A witness called authorities about 11:30 p.m. after observing several suspects breaking into a car on the railroad tracks near 190th Street and Hawthorne Boulevard, the Torrance Police Department stated in a news release.

The caller told police that at least three suspects were seen carrying boxes from the train cars.

Arriving officers quickly detained one person, then located four more suspects while searching the area, according to the release.

Investigators said they found multiple train cars that had locks cut and doors forced open.

The officers recovered small generators still in their boxes that were stolen from one of the train cars, the Police Department stated.

All five suspects were ultimately arrested on suspicion of burglary, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

The Police Department encouraged the public to be vigilant of any criminal activity and said these arrests serve as an example of the Department partnering with citizens to combat the increase in theft from rail cars.

“See Something, Say Something,” the release stated.