5 arrested after hundreds attend party featuring DJ at middle school gym in Clovis: Police

Clovis police released booking photos of (from left) Saul Jandres, Davon Martin and Matthew Duran

Five young adults have been arrested in connection with a large, unauthorized party at a middle school gym in Clovis over the weekend, police said Monday.

The incident apparently happened late Saturday night after the suspects “gained access” to the gym at Alta Sierra Intermediate School and threw a party complete with a DJ, according to KTLA sister station KSEE/KPGE in Fresno reported.

About 300 people attended, according to the Clovis Police Department.

“It was a full-blown party,” Clovis police Sgt. Jim Munro told the Fresno Bee.

Responding officers found bottles of alcohol in the gym, which had “a strong smell of marijuana,” according to the Bee.

It was not immediately known how the suspects were able to get inside.

Three men and two women — all from Fresno — are facing charges, according to KSEE/KPGE. Both women were taken to an area hospital for unspecified treatment.

All five face trespassing charges, while the two women face an additional charge of public intoxication, police said.

The suspects were identified as Davon Martin, 20; Saul Jandres, 21; Matthew Duran, 20; Alexis Caar, 21; and Sarina Garcia, 20.

No other information was immediately available.