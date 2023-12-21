Authorities in San Bernardino County announced that five suspects were arrested on various charges after a drug house raid on Wednesday.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies assigned to the Multi-Enforcement Team conducted surveillance operations on a residence in the 4200 block of Sierra Vista Drive in Chino Hills and eventually gathered enough intelligence to suspect that “the residence was being maintained for the sales and use of narcotics.”

SBSD deputies, detectives and officials with the department’s Specialized Enforcement Division served a warrant Wednesday and located five individuals inside the house.

They were identified as:

David Jimenez, 32, of Chino Hills

Kelly Rego, 30, of Chino Hills

Christian Hennessee, 32, transient of Chino Hills

Alysse Flemenco, 24, of Chino Hills

Danielle Cronholm, 45, of Chino Hills

Jimenez was charged with maintaining a drug house, according to authorities. Hennessee and Cronholm both face charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, while Flemenco was arrested on narcotics possession charges.

Rego was charged with resisting arrest, SBSD said.

While the warrant was being served, deputies found suspected building code violations, and Chino Hills Code Enforcement personnel later confirmed the code violations and deemed the residence “too dangerous to inhabit.”

Potential victims or those with more information are encouraged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department at 909-364-2000.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or visit their website.