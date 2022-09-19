After more than a year of investigative work, the Long Beach Police Department has made several arrests for the murder of a 27-year-old man whose body was found floating in Long Beach Harbor in the spring of 2021.

Chris Cordova’s body was found on the morning of April 26, 2021 floating in the water near the 1100 block of Pier F of the Long Beach Harbor.

The South Gate resident’s body showed signs of decomposition, but investigators were able to deduce that he suffered a serious injury to his upper torso.

Because of the circumstances around his death, detectives immediately began a homicide investigation.

On Aug. 21, more than 16 months after his body was found, police conducted a multiday law enforcement operation that led to the arrest of three people wanted in connection to his killing.

On Monday, police announced the arrests of Christopher Deckard, 37, of Arcadia, Richard Granados, 38, of Norwalk, and Miguel Gallardo, a 29-year-old resident of Lynwood.

Deckard and Granados were already in police custody on unrelated charges. Gallardo was arrested on Sept. 1 in Los Angeles.

All three men have been charged with one count of murder for Cordova’s death, the Police Department said. Their bail is currently set at $2 million each.

In addition to their arrests, police took Yessica Hernandez, 33, of Anaheim into custody on Sept. 1 for accessory to murder. Two weeks later, police arrested Tatiano Pinon, 24, of Norwalk for the same charges. Both women had their bail set at $1 million each.

The investigation into Cordova’s death remains under investigation, but detectives believe his killing was gang-motivated.

Anyone who may have information about the investigation is asked to immediately contact the Long Beach Police Department Homicide Detail Detectives at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.