Five people were arrested on prostitution charges during an undercover operation in Pomona on Tuesday.

The sting operation targeted sex purchasers and human trafficking in the area near East Holt Avenue and Indian Hill Boulevard, according to Pomona Police Department.

During the operation, undercover officers posed as sex workers and were “contacted by sex purchasers” in the area, police said.

Five people were taken into custody on alleged prostitution charges:

-Timothy Macias, 34, from San Dimas

-Mark Mendoza, 20, from Pomona

-Juan Ramirezgonzalez, 40, from Rialto

-Emmanoel Zakarian, 26, from Glendale

-Micaelo Duran, 26, from Rowland Heights

The operation was a joint effort by the Pomona Police Department Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department of Human Trafficking Team.

Investigators believe there may be unidentified victims related to human trafficking and are asking anyone with information to contact Pomona Police at 909-620-2085.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477. The public can also contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or via text message to 233733.