5 arrested on suspicion of firearm, narcotics violations after SWAT team responds to Camarillo home

Five people were arrested on suspicion of firearms and narcotics violations after a SWAT team served a search warrant at a Camarillo residence, authorities said Saturday.

Camarillo police launched an investigation in April after learning that local resident John Gaiser was illegally keeping trash in front of his home in the 100 block of Encino Avenue, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

John Gaiser appears in a photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on May 23, 2020.

Officers were familiar with the 55-year-old resident from previous contact with him, the Sheriff’s Office said. Gaiser has also been the subject of “numerous” recent noise complaints, officials added.

Detectives subsequently gathered evidence suggesting that Gaiser, who’s prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition because of recent legal actions against him, had firearms at his home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

SWAT teams from the Sheriff’s Office and the Oxnard Police Department searched his home on Thursday morning.

While the officers served a warrant, Gaiser and four other people exited the residence and were detained outside, the Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said they found two more people hiding in one of the bedrooms and escorted them outside.

Detectives discovered a loaded semiautomatic handgun that was reported stolen in Los Angeles, ammunition, about $3,300 in cash, as well as meth and cocaine intended to be sold, the Sheriff’s Office said.

City code compliance officers also responded to the scene as detectives confirmed Gaiser had other renters living at the property, authorities said. The compliance officers issued several notices of violation, including for having inoperable vehicles at the site, renting outside limits and public nuisance.

Gaiser was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing a firearm and excessive trash, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Four other people were arrested in the case: Michael Taylor of Camarillo on suspicion of unlawful transfer of a firearm and possession of stolen property; Kevin Guice of Van Nuys and Danielle Holt-Dixon of Camarillo, both on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and resisting or obstructing a peace officer; and Michael Girgis of La Habra on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.

Gaiser, Taylor, Guice and Holt-Dixon were booked into the Ventura County Sheriff’s pretrial detention facility with pending court dates, authorities said. Girgis received a misdemeanor citation.