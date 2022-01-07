5 charged in smash-and-grab robberies in San Bernardino County

Five people described as Los Angeles County gang members or associates have been charged in connection with smash-and-grab robberies at San Bernardino County jewelry stories, officials announced Friday.

Jahaad Crawford, 30, Dalon Laflora, 29, Gerald Francis Kay, 30 and Jonathan Ivory Williamson, 36, were arrested Dec. 30 on suspicion of a robbery at an Upland jewelry store. They were eventually charged with second-degree robbery, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

During an investigation, officials determined that Laflora and Kay, along with 29-year-old Alek Emling were allegedly involved in a Chino Hills jewelry store robbery on Nov. 27. Those defendants were also charged with second-degree robbery.

All five face an allegation that they are “known gang members or associates of Los Angeles County criminal street gangs,” officials said. Prosecutors also allege the robbery was committed with the intent to promote criminal conduct by gang members.

LaFlora, Kay and Williamson were previously convicted of felonies in San Bernardino and L.A. counties, officials said. They face special allegations for prior felony convictions.

Those charged with second-degree robbery and the special allegations could be sentenced for the maximum amount of time, as well as receive an additional strike on their record, officials explained.