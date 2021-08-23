5 critically injured in Wilmington crash: LAFD

Five people were critically injured in a crash in Wilmington Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash occurred about 10:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Wilmington Boulevard, the Fire Department said in an alert.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Preliminary information indicated that one or more vehicles may have hit a pedestrian or pedestrians in a crosswalk. One person was also reported to be trapped in a vehicle, officials said.

Five people were transported in critical condition.

Several fire trucks responded to the scene, and two of the three vehicles involved were left with heavy front-end damage, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

No further details about the crash have been released.