Authorities are investigating the cause of a collision that killed five people on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County early Sunday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a blue Subaru with one occupant and an SUV with four occupants collided around 4:30 a.m. near Mugu Rock.

Both vehicles caught fire after the crash.

CHP says one of the vehicles apparently veered into oncoming traffic, although it was not clear which one.

Both directions of the PCH were closed as of 8 a.m. Sunday morning and investigators were expected to remain on the scene for several more hours.